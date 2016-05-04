CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials, materials stocks retreat

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
TORONTO May 4 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, including losses for financials and materials stocks as investors remained cautious about the health of global economy, although higher oil prices helped support energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.92 points, or 0.12 percent, at 13,691.76, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.