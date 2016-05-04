CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials, materials stocks retreat

TORONTO May 4 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, including losses for financials and materials stocks as investors remained cautious about the health of global economy, although higher oil prices helped support energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.92 points, or 0.12 percent, at 13,691.76, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)