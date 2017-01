TORONTO May 24 Canada's main stock index rose to a seven month high on Tuesday, led by financial stocks ahead of the release of quarterly earnings by some of the country's major banks this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.14 points, or 0.55 percent, at 13,996.72, shortly after the open. The market was closed for a holiday on Monday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)