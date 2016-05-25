CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy as oil approaches $50 per barrel

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises broadly as banks, resources lead rally
TORONTO, May 19 Canada's main stock index rallied on Friday ahead of the Victoria Day holiday long weekend, propelled in part by gains in banking stocks and oil and gas companies.
TORONTO May 25 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks, while financials also advanced despite one of the country's major banks reporting a slightly lower-than-expected quarterly profit.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.58 points, or 0.26 percent, at 13,988.43, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.