中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 21:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy as oil approaches $50 per barrel

TORONTO May 25 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks, while financials also advanced despite one of the country's major banks reporting a slightly lower-than-expected quarterly profit.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.58 points, or 0.26 percent, at 13,988.43, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
