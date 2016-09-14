CANADA STOCKS-TSX up with gold miners; energy and bank stocks weigh

TORONTO, Sept 14 Canada's main stock index made slight gains in early trade on Wednesday, helped by rising gold mining stocks while energy and banking stocks weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.46 points, or 0.13 percent, at 14,367.56 shortly after the open. It had closed at its lowest in two months on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)