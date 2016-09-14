CANADA STOCKS-TSX up with gold miners; energy and bank stocks weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Sept 14 Canada's main stock index made slight gains in early trade on Wednesday, helped by rising gold mining stocks while energy and banking stocks weighed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.46 points, or 0.13 percent, at 14,367.56 shortly after the open. It had closed at its lowest in two months on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16