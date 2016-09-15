CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks gain with oil price

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Sept 15 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Thursday, as an uptick in oil prices after two days of sharp losses boosted energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 27.33 points, or 0.19 percent, at 14,393.79 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16