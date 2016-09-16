版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 21:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, pressured by losses for financial and energy stocks

TORONTO, Sept 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as a drop in oil prices weighed on the shares of energy companies, while the financials group also declined.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 58.71 points, or 0.40 percent, at 14,444.96, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

