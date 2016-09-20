CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with banks, energy stocks weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Sept 20 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday, led by gains for its heavyweight financial sector, while energy stocks weighed with lower oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.26 points, or 0.40 percent, at 14,554.49 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16