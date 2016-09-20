版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with banks, energy stocks weigh

TORONTO, Sept 20 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday, led by gains for its heavyweight financial sector, while energy stocks weighed with lower oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.26 points, or 0.40 percent, at 14,554.49 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

