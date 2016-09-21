版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher commodity prices boost resource stocks

TORONTO, Sept 21 Canada's main stock index made gains in early trade on Wednesday as mining and energy stocks led a broad rise with higher commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 88.25 points, or 0.61 percent, at 14,610.23 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

