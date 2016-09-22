CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as oil price rise boosts energy stocks

TORONTO, Sept 22 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Thursday as energy stocks gained with higher crude prices after Russia's energy minister said the country is ready to coordinate its actions in the global oil market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 93.90 points, or 0.64 percent, at 14,804.72 shortly after the open. All 10 main sectors rose, with energy up 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)