CANADA STOCKS-TSX slightly lower as Fed-led rally fades

TORONTO, Sept 23 Canada's main stock index turned lower in early trade on Friday, with some heavyweight bank and energy stocks down as investors took a pause on a recent rally prompted by the U.S. Federal Reserve holding rates steady.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.67 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,785.51 shortly after opening higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)