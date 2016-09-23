CANADA STOCKS-TSX slightly lower as Fed-led rally fades

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Sept 23 Canada's main stock index turned lower in early trade on Friday, with some heavyweight bank and energy stocks down as investors took a pause on a recent rally prompted by the U.S. Federal Reserve holding rates steady.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.67 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,785.51 shortly after opening higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16