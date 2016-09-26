CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with banks; resource stocks offset loss

TORONTO, Sept 26 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Monday, weighed down by financial and some consumer stocks, with losses offset by gains among energy and materials companies as oil prices rallied.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 63.27 points, or 0.43 percent, at 14,634.66 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)