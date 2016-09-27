版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 9月 27日 星期二 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil drop weighs on energy stocks

TORONTO, Sept 27 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Tuesday, weighed by large energy companies as oil prices fell, as well as losses for big banks and gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 100.19 points, or 0.69 percent, at 14,519.27 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

