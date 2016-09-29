CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as rally in energy stocks builds

TORONTO, Sept 29 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as energy stocks added to sharp gains from the day before on a surprise output cut agreement by OPEC.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.02 points, or 0.09 percent, at 14,744.45 points, shortly after the open. Four of the index's 10 main groups were higher.