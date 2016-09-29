CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as rally in energy stocks builds

CANADA STOCKS-TSX lower as Home Capital, big banks weigh
TORONTO, May 12 Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday morning after alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc acknowledged uncertainty about its ability to continue as a going concern.
TORONTO, Sept 29 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as energy stocks added to sharp gains from the day before on a surprise output cut agreement by OPEC.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.02 points, or 0.09 percent, at 14,744.45 points, shortly after the open. Four of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, May 12 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Friday, helped by gains for mining stocks including Teck Resources, which will raise C$1.2 billion ($876 million) in an asset sale.
May 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slipped on concerns over global oversupply.