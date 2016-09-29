版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 21:45 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as rally in energy stocks builds

TORONTO, Sept 29 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as energy stocks added to sharp gains from the day before on a surprise output cut agreement by OPEC.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.02 points, or 0.09 percent, at 14,744.45 points, shortly after the open. Four of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐