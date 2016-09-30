CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by resource stocks as oil and gold climb

TORONTO, Sept 30 Canada's main stock index rose to a one-week high on Friday, led by resource stocks as oil and gold prices climbed and data showed the country's economy got off to a stronger-than-expected start in the third quarter.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 67.27 points, or 0.46 percent, at 14,821.82, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)