CANADA STOCKS-TSX see-saws early; energy stocks gain, banks weigh

TORONTO Oct 3 Canada's main stock index see-sawed in early trade on Monday, with energy stocks providing support as Brent broke above $50 a barrel and financial and telecom stocks weighing.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.79 points, or 0.07 percent, at 14,716.07 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)