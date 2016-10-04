CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as miners slump with commodity prices

TORONTO Oct 4 Canada's main stock index opened slightly lower on Tuesday, with gold miners falling heavily as gold prices hit a three-month low and most other sectors notching gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.07 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,672.97 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)