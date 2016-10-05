CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy, mining stocks gain

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Oct 5 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Wednesday, boosted by rising energy stocks as oil hit its highest since June and a bounce back in gold miners after Tuesday's sharp selloff.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.35 points, or 0.48 percent, at 14,591.36 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16