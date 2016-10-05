CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy, mining stocks gain

TORONTO Oct 5 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Wednesday, boosted by rising energy stocks as oil hit its highest since June and a bounce back in gold miners after Tuesday's sharp selloff.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.35 points, or 0.48 percent, at 14,591.36 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)