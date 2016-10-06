CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as gold miners fall; energy stocks gain

TORONTO Oct 6 Canada's main stock index slipped slightly in early trade on Thursday as gold miners suffered with the precious metal and energy companies benefited as oil prices held at 2016 highs.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.62 points, or 0.07 percent, at 14,599.96. The energy group gained 0.9 percent while materials fell 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)