CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as gold miners fall; energy stocks gain

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Oct 6 Canada's main stock index slipped slightly in early trade on Thursday as gold miners suffered with the precious metal and energy companies benefited as oil prices held at 2016 highs.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.62 points, or 0.07 percent, at 14,599.96. The energy group gained 0.9 percent while materials fell 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16