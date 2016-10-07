版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 21:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with gold miners; telecoms weigh

TORONTO Oct 7 Canada's main stock index was slightly higher in early trade on Friday as materials stocks gained while telecom companies weighed after a regulator forced them to charge less for wholesale internet access.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.86 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,598.36 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

