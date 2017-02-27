版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 22:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as biggest banks, railways weigh

TORONTO Feb 27 Canada's main stock index turned lower in early trade on Monday, weighed by heavyweight banks and railway stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 41.76 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,491.71 shortly after opening in positive territory. All 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
