CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as biggest banks, railways weigh

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
TORONTO Feb 27 Canada's main stock index turned lower in early trade on Monday, weighed by heavyweight banks and railway stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 41.76 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,491.71 shortly after opening in positive territory. All 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
