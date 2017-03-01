CANADA STOCKS-TSX up as rate moves in focus; banks, energy stocks lead

TORONTO, March 1 Canada's main stock index jumped at the open on Wednesday, in a broad move led by financial and energy stocks as investors focused on growing chances of a U.S. interest rate hike this month and awaited a Bank of Canada rate decision.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 132.28 points, or 0.86 percent, at 15,531.52 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)