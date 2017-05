TORONTO, March 2 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, with energy stocks pushed down by falling oil prices and gold miners weighing heavily as bullion was pressured by rising U.S. rate hike bets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.26 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,560.42 shortly after the open. The index broke a five-day fall on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)