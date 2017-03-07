版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 22:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower metal prices weigh on materials

TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower metal prices weighed on the materials group, while heavyweight financial sector and energy shares edged lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.04 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,611.71, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐