版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 21:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns higher as financials, industrials gain

TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index turned higher in early trade on Monday as gains for financial and industrial stocks offset a slip in shares of gold miners and other materials companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.52 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,518.20 shortly after opening in the red. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐