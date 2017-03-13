CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns higher as financials, industrials gain

TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index turned higher in early trade on Monday as gains for financial and industrial stocks offset a slip in shares of gold miners and other materials companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.52 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,518.20 shortly after opening in the red. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)