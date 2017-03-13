CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns higher as financials, industrials gain

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index turned higher in early trade on Monday as gains for financial and industrial stocks offset a slip in shares of gold miners and other materials companies.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.52 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,518.20 shortly after opening in the red. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
