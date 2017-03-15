CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher commodity prices support resource shares

TORONTO, March 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by the resource groups as prices of oil and metals rose, while financials also gained even as the industry's watchdog said it will review business practices at federally regulated institutions.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.73 points, or 0.43 percent, at 15,445.34, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)