CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher commodity prices support resource shares

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
TORONTO, March 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by the resource groups as prices of oil and metals rose, while financials also gained even as the industry's watchdog said it will review business practices at federally regulated institutions.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.73 points, or 0.43 percent, at 15,445.34, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
