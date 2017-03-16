CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by materials as metal prices climb

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
TORONTO, March 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, with the materials group leading broadbased gains as base and precious metal prices gained further ground following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision the day before.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.72 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,570.63, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
