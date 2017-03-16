版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by materials as metal prices climb

TORONTO, March 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, with the materials group leading broadbased gains as base and precious metal prices gained further ground following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision the day before.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.72 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,570.63, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
