CANADA STOCKS-TSX barely lower as banks, energy stocks weigh

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
TORONTO, March 20 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Monday as bank shares fell and energy companies were weighed down by lower oil prices, offsetting gains for materials stocks including acquisition target Dominion Diamond Corp.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.46 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,489.03 shortly after the open. Six of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
