2017年 3月 20日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX barely lower as banks, energy stocks weigh

TORONTO, March 20 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Monday as bank shares fell and energy companies were weighed down by lower oil prices, offsetting gains for materials stocks including acquisition target Dominion Diamond Corp.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.46 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,489.03 shortly after the open. Six of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
