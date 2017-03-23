版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 21:45 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX seesaws as financials gain, energy retreats

TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock was little changed on Thursday as heavyweight financial sector shares gained, while lower oil prices weighed on the energy group.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.46 of a point at 15,353.58, shortly after the open. Four of the index's 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐