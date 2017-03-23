CANADA STOCKS-TSX seesaws as financials gain, energy retreats

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock was little changed on Thursday as heavyweight financial sector shares gained, while lower oil prices weighed on the energy group.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.46 of a point at 15,353.58, shortly after the open. Four of the index's 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.