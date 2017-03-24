版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 21:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financials and TransCanada

TORONTO, March 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by financial and energy shares as oil prices gained and after TransCanada Corp said the U.S. Department of State issued a presidential permit for the construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 50.41 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,484.02, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
