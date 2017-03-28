CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with oil prices as energy and financials climb

TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to an 11-day high as oil prices rallied and the heavyweight energy and financial groups gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.25 points, or 0.29 percent, at 15,550.47, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)