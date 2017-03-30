CANADA STOCKS-TSX pulls back from 1-month high as energy falls

TORONTO, March 30 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday after posting its highest close in one month the day before, pressured by losses for the energy group even as oil prices rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.57 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,642.06, shortly after the open. Just four of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)