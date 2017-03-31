版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slightly lower at open as financials, rails weigh

TORONTO, March 31 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as financial stocks and railway companies led the declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.70 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,559.06 shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
