版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 21:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as TD, Teck Resources lead broad gains

TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday with Toronto-Dominion Bank and Teck Resources Ltd leading broad gains across most sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 85.51 points, or 0.55 percent, at 15,633.26 shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐