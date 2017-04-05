版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to nearly 6-week high as oil prices climb

TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to a fresh nearly six-week high led by the heavyweight financial and energy groups as oil prices rose, while lower gold prices weighed on mining shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 74.73 points, or 0.48 percent, at 15,743.80, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
