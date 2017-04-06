版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 21:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens moderately higher as energy leads gains

TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.23 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,664.22. Eight of the index's 10 main subgroups advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
