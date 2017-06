TORONTO May 17 Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Wednesday in broad-based declines led by banks, but losses were tempered by higher gold prices, which bolstered precious metal mining shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index shed 76.41 points, or 0.49 percent, to 15,466.92. The only gainers among the index's 10 key sectors were healthcare and materials, which includes mining companies.

(Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)