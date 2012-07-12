Canada's Supreme Court allows digital music previews

TORONTO, July 12 The Supreme Court of Canada ruled on Thursday that previews of songs in online digital stores such as Apple Inc's iTunes are not an infringement of copyright laws and do not merit the payment of royalties.

The judgment is one of five related to copyright matters handed down on Thursday. Experts say it is rare for the country's highest court to rule on so many cases at one time. The judgments could re-write much of Canadian copyright law, in particular as it pertains to digital media.

The issues involved in the cases include whether Internet service providers such Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp are responsible for royalty payments on music downloads, and whether it is permissible to photocopy excerpts from textbooks for classroom instruction without paying royalties.