Explosion and fire reported at Syncrude oil sands plant

CALGARY, Alberta, March 14 There was an explosion and fire at the Syncrude oil sands plant in northern Alberta on Tuesday, according to a contractor working on site who witnessed the incident.

The contractor, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media, said the explosion occurred around 2 p.m. local time.

Syncrude, which is majority-owned by Suncor Energy, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said officers received a call about the fire at 2:15 p.m. and are investigating. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Ethan Lou; Editing by Chris Reese)
