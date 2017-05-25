Syncrude oil sands project to further cut shipments in May and June - sources

CALGARY, Alberta May 25 The Syncrude Canada oil
sands project in northern Alberta is further cutting shipments
of synthetic crude to customers in May and June because of a
leak at the plant, two market sources said on Thursday.
Syncrude will reduce May shipments by 100,000 barrels and
June shipments by 1 million barrels, the sources said. The cuts
come on top of already reduced production forecasts for the
facility in May and June as a result of maintenance work that
was brought forward following a fire in March.
Syncrude spokesman Will Gibson declined to comment.
(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Catherine Ngai in New
York; Editing by Sandra Maler)