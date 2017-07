CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 (Reuters) - A small fire broke out in a sulphur emissions reduction unit at the Syncrude oil sands plant in northern Alberta on Monday morning and was extinguished within two hours with no injuries to workers, a Syncrude spokesman said.

Spokesman Leithan Slade said the unit was being assessed for damages and it was too early to tell if there would be any effect to Syncrude production. (Reporting by Nia Williams)