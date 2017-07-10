FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
UPDATE 1-Fire extinguished at Syncrude oil sands plant in Alberta
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#图片精选
频道
专题
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
G20峰会
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
深度分析
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
中国财经
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 晚上7点08分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Fire extinguished at Syncrude oil sands plant in Alberta

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on Syncrude operations, production)

By Nia Williams

CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 (Reuters) - A small fire broke out in a sulphur emissions reduction unit at the Syncrude oil sands plant in northern Alberta on Monday morning and was extinguished within two hours with no injuries to workers, a Syncrude spokesman said.

The unit was being assessed for damages and it was too early to tell if there would be any effect to Syncrude production, said spokesman Leithan Slade.

Monday's fire, which started just before 9 a.m. local time (1500 GMT) and was extinguished by 10:21 a.m., comes after a much larger fire in March at Syncrude's Mildred Lake upgrader that temporarily shut down production at the 350,000 barrel-per-day project.

Syncrude, majority owned by Suncor Energy Inc, is still in the process of ramping back up to full capacity after the March fire, which prompted the company to bring forward planned maintenance.

Last week the project cut its July synthetic crude production forecast by around 1.1 million barrels to 8.4 million barrels, three trading sources said.

Light synthetic crude prices for August delivery last traded at 60 cents per barrel over the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers, having settled at 80 cents barrel over WTI on Friday. (Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below