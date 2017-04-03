版本:
Syncrude oil sands project cuts April production to zero - sources

CALGARY, Alberta, April 3 The Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta has cut its production to zero for all of April following a fire last month, three market sources said on Monday.

Syncrude, which is majority-owned by Suncor Energy, previously said shipments of synthetic crude were expected to restart at up to 50 percent of the plant's 350,000 barrel-per-day capacity in mid-April. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Catherine Ngai)
