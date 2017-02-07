版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 00:03 BJT

Syncrude turnaround planned from late April until June - spokesman

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 7 The Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta will undergo planned maintenance on a fluid coker and associated units starting in late April and lasting until June, a Syncrude Canada spokesman said on Tuesday.

Spokesman Will Gibson did not specify how much synthetic crude output will be impacted by the turnaround, but said it had been factored into annual guidance.

The 350,000 barrel per day oil sands mining and upgrading project, which is majority-owned by Suncor Energy, usually has maintenance in the spring. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
