OTTAWA, July 8 Taiwan has lifted a temporary ban it imposed on imports of Canadian beef in 2015 after the detection of a case of mad cow disease, Canadian Farm Minister Lawrence MacAulay said in a statement on Friday.

In 2014, before the ban came into effect, Taiwan was Canada's seventh-largest market for beef with exports valued at C$12 million ($9.2 million) annually, the statement added.

