UPDATE 1-Target's Canadian expansion gets Ottawa's OK

OTTAWA, July 6 The federal government has given
Target Corp the green light to open more than 100 stores
in Canada after the U.S. discount chain promised to sell
Canadian books and other cultural items, Heritage Minister James
Moore said on Friday.
Target plans to open 125 to 135 stores in Canada starting in
March or April 2013, taking over store leases from Hudson's Bay
Co's Zellers discount banner.
Ottawa ordered a review of Target's intentions in March to
judge whether its move into Canada would be of net cultural
benefit to the country.
"Target has been granted approval ... to sell cultural
products in its Canadian stores," Moore said in a statement,
saying the chain had promised more than C$3.5 billion ($3.4
billion) in capital investment.
"Target's new investment in Canada's economy will create
over 20,000 new jobs across the country and will include the
commitment to sell uniquely Canadian cultural products in its
Canadian stores."
Canada imposes provisions on Canadian cultural content in
light of the U.S. dominance of the publishing and entertainment
industries.
Ottawa's approval was based on commitments made by Target,
which include:
* employment of 100 to 200 people at each store
* the availability and promotion of Canadian cultural
products
* the participation of Canadians in the business
* Target's support for Canadian cultural events and
organizations.