E-filing of Canadian taxes shut down because of Heartbleed bug

OTTAWA, April 9 Right in the heart of tax-filing
season, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) shut down access to
online tax services on Wednesday because of an Internet bug that
has made data on many of the world's major websites vulnerable
to theft by hackers.
"We have received information concerning an Internet
security vulnerability named the Heartbleed Bug," the CRA, the
government's tax collector, said. It added that the shutdown was
a preventive measure.
Experts say the Heartbleed bug, found in widely used Web
encryption technology, is one of the most serious security flaws
uncovered in recent years.
The tax filing deadline in Canada is April 30, 15 days later
than in the United States, but the CRA said it would give
consideration to taxpayers unable to comply with their filing
requirements because of the service interruption.
"The CRA recognizes that this problem may represent a
significant inconvenience for individual Canadians,
representatives and businesses that count on the CRA for online
information and services," it said.
"Please be assured that we are fully engaged in resolving
this matter and restoring online services as soon as possible in
a manner that ensures the private information of Canadians
remains safe and secure."
