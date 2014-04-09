UPDATE 1-E-filing of Canadian taxes shut down because of Heartbleed bug

(Adds expected timetable for resolution, paragraph 5)
OTTAWA, April 9 Right in the heart of tax-filing
season, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) shut down access to
online tax services on Wednesday because of an Internet bug that
has made data on many of the world's major websites vulnerable
to theft by hackers.
"We have received information concerning an Internet
security vulnerability named the Heartbleed Bug," the CRA, the
government's tax collector, said. It added that the shutdown was
a preventive measure.
Experts say the Heartbleed bug, found in widely used Web
encryption technology, is one of the most serious security flaws
uncovered in recent years.
The tax filing deadline in Canada is April 30, 15 days later
than in the United States, but the CRA said it would give
consideration to taxpayers unable to comply with their filing
requirements because of the service interruption.
The CRA said later on Wednesday that it anticipated that
online services would resume over the weekend.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway)