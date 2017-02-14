Canada's SecureKey wins U.S. grant for digital identity network

| TORONTO
TORONTO Feb 14 SecureKey Technologies and a
Canadian non-profit coalition have received a grant from a
research center funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland
Security to help build a digital identity network, the
Toronto-based tech company said on Tuesday.
Last fall, SecureKey raised C$27 million from six of
Canada's top banks, including Royal bank of Canada and
Toronto-Dominion Bank. Other previous investors included
Intel Capital, Visa Inc and Canadian telecom firms. The
companies, along with different levels of government, have
partnered to lay the groundwork for a national digital identity
network they hope to launch commercially later this year.
The Digital ID and Authentication Council of Canada
(DIACC), a non-profit coalition of public and private sector
organizations, aims to build a national system that allows the
public to access online services without memorizing dozens of
passwords, or prove their identity, while still maintaining
their privacy and security.
The grant for up to $800,000 from Command Control and
Interoperability Center for Advanced Data Analytics (CCICADA)
will help build the necessary infrastructure to make that
happen, SecureKey's chief identity officer Andre Boysen said in
an interview.
"In today's world, every organization acts on its own," said
Boysen. "Digital identity is bigger than any one organization
... it takes a village to make digital identity work."
Consumers need a trustworthy mechanism to prove someone's
identity and make identity fraud difficult in today's
increasingly digital environment, Boysen said.
The company uses blockchain, the technology behind bitcoin,
to create a "triple blind" privacy protocol that allow
individuals to easily connect to partnering online services
using an existing, trusted log in credential, while limiting the
actual amount of data being transmitted for security.
Blockchain is a distributed record of transactions, or other
data, maintained by a network of computers without the need for
approval from a central authority. The technology makes
large-scale hacking extremely difficult.
The "triple blind" mechanism means a consumer can use their
bank credentials to log in, for example, and access their
destination service, but the bank can not see where the data is
going, and the recipient can not see which bank is used or any
bank account information.
As a middleman, SecureKey is similarly "blind" and cannot
see who is using the services.
"That's why DHS is interested, because now we have scalable
market service with very, very good privacy and that's what
we're using blockchain for. It helps us implement blinding,"
said Boysen.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernard Orr)