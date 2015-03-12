REFILE-Canada IPO market trades commodities for tech as valuations climb

(Refiles to fix Hootsuite name, from HootSuite)
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 12 Technology companies look set
to supplant energy and mining firms as the driver of Canadian
initial public offerings this year as global optimism about tech
startups boosts valuations and spurs early investors to cash
out.
The anticipated surge in capital-raising by tech companies
would provide a much-needed boost to the commodity-heavy
Canadian equity market, which has been hit hard by plunging oil
and metal prices.
Soaring venture-capital investment and healthy technology
spending are seen as fueling the revival of Canadian tech IPOs.
"In the next 12 to 24 months, you're going to finally see
the most significant volume of Canadian tech IPOs you've seen in
the past decade, if not ever," said John Ruffolo, chief
executive of OMERS Ventures, one of Canada's top venture capital
players.
PointClickCare, whose software supports the senior care
market, and ecommerce software maker Shopify could go public as
early as the spring, possibly with valuations over $1 billion,
said three sources familiar with the matter who declined to be
named because details are not yet public.
Property information provider Real Matters and online lender
Mogo are also preparing for IPOs this year, they said, adding
that Hootsuite and Desire2Learn have deferred such plans to next
year.
Hootsuite, seen by many as the most valuable of these
startups, runs a popular social media management tool. Chief
Executive Ryan Holmes declined to comment on IPO timing, but
said Hootsuite is "building the foundations and best practices
of a public company, and has a lot of interest in an offering".
Shopify, Mogo and BuildDirect declined to comment.
PointClickCare, Desire2Learn and Real Matters did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Entrepreneur Roger Hardy said recently he plans to take his
online shoe retailer, Shoes.com Technologies, public in 2015.
BuildDirect, Vision Critical, Wattpad, Chango, Shop.ca and
Verafin are other startups that have raised significant funding
and are being watched closely by investors.
The Canadian technology sector had just three initial public
offerings in 2014 worth C$193 million ($152.24 million),
compared with 12 worth C$1.4 billion in 2006, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Strong demand for recent U.S. tech IPOs, including that of
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is likely to boost the
Canadian sector, said Dean Braunsteiner, national IPO services
leader at PwC.
Recent Canadian successes are also a driving force. Since
going public last year, shares of software-maker Kinaxis
have gained 90 percent.
"The fact that many public technology companies are trading
at attractive valuations is another positive factor for private
tech firms, as they are able to go public at more appealing
valuations," said Mike Lauzon, managing director of technology,
media and telecommunications investment banking at CIBC.
Lauzon noted ready access to private capital has given
startups more flexibility on IPO timing.
Canadian venture capital investments are at their highest
level since 2002, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Some fund managers caution that high valuations for startups
may limit the upside for IPO investors.
"There's ample reason for investors to be nervous," said
John Stephenson, president of Stephenson & Co Capital
Management. "You've got a market overall that's richly valued,
you've got a sector that's richly valued, and you've got
declining prospects for economic growth."
The boom has also revived memories of dot.com era, when
investors paid huge valuations for technology companies that
later crashed.
But bankers say current IPO candidates are often already
profitable.
"They are clean, much more advanced, have greater scale and
have larger market opportunities ahead of them," said David
Wismer, managing director at BMO Capital Markets.
($1=$1.27 Canadian)
