Canada Competition Bureau sues telcos over misleading ads

OTTAWA, Sept 14 Canada's Competition Bureau said
on Friday it is suing the country's three leading phone
companies for what it said was the promotion of costly premium
texting services, while giving the impression that they were
free.
It is seeking C$10 million ($10.3 million) each from BCE
Inc's Bell Canada, Rogers Communications Inc,
and Telus Corp, in addition to asking them to make full
refunds to customers.
"Our investigation revealed that consumers were under the
false impression that certain texts and apps were free," said
Competition Commissioner Melanie Aitken. "Unfortunately, in far
too many cases, consumers only became aware of unexpected and
unauthorized charges on their mobile phone bills."